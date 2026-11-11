🔩 A 3D printer makes a one-meter crystal!

Researchers have succeeded in 3D-printing a one-meter-tall metal crystal.

When we hear the word “crystal,” we often think of a diamond or a gemstone. Yet metals are also made up of crystals. In an ordinary metal part, there are many small grains whose atoms are not oriented in the same way.

Metal samples produced by 3D printing: niobium, tungsten, molybdenum, and a molybdenum-niobium alloy. The photographs are accompanied by colored maps showing the orientation of their crystalline structure.

The boundaries between these grains can become weak points, especially when a metal is subjected to high temperatures or prolonged stress. A single crystal, by contrast, has the same atomic arrangement throughout its structure. It can therefore offer highly interesting properties for certain technical components.

The challenge is to produce these crystals on a large scale. With conventional methods, their growth must be carefully controlled, and the possible shapes remain limited. Researchers therefore chose a different approach: building the metal progressively, layer by layer, as with a 3D printer.

Their method relies on highly precise heating. Instead of heating the metal continuously, the device alternates between different heat inputs and uses pulses. This approach controls the small area of molten metal as it solidifies.

The team thus managed to produce a titanium-alloy structure about one meter tall and a few centimeters wide. Despite its size, the atoms retain a common crystalline arrangement. The result is a single crystal of extraordinary size.

The researchers also showed that their process could work with other difficult-to-process metals, notably tungsten and molybdenum. These materials withstand very high temperatures, but manufacturing them into complex shapes often requires considerable effort.

Why seek to make such components? Some engines and industrial equipment use parts exposed to heat and significant stresses. Being able to produce single crystals in specific shapes could improve their durability and open up new design possibilities.

For now, this technique remains a laboratory demonstration. Its performance on real components, its consistency, and its cost will need to be assessed before large-scale industrial production can be considered.