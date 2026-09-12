📡 How to stabilize the connection between satellites and smartphones in 6G

Satellites racing around Earth could establish reliable 6G connectivity thanks to a new form of radio signal.

Before exchanging data, a device must first be detected by the network and synchronize with it. To do this, it sends a short, recognizable radio sequence called a preamble. The network uses it to identify the request and determine when the signal arrives.

Artist’s view of satellites providing direct mobile connectivity to users on the ground.

Credit: ESA

This initial step becomes more challenging with a satellite in low Earth orbit. It moves at several kilometers per second relative to the ground, and this motion slightly shifts the received frequency: the Doppler effect. The time taken by the signal to cover the distance adds another uncertainty.

In practice, the network therefore has to recognize a very short message whose frequency and arrival time may both be shifted. Conventional methods can then confuse these two effects and lose precision.

To get around this problem, Mehwish Bibi, Saira Rafique, Ahmed Naeem and Huseyin Arslan propose a preamble whose frequency changes during transmission. It does not evolve regularly, but follows a particular curve known as hyperbolic.

The idea may seem abstract, but its goal is simple. Even if the satellite’s motion distorts the signal, this shape should remain easier to recognize. The receiver can thus determine more precisely when the message was sent.

The researchers also designed several variants of the preamble. They allow multiple users to send an access request without the network easily confusing them. Processing after reception remains relatively conventional.

To test their proposal, the team simulated typical communications in networks using satellites in low Earth orbit. They then compared their signal with two families of preambles used as references in the study.

The results point in the same direction across several criteria. The new signal is detected more often, and its arrival time is estimated more precisely. The improvement is particularly noticeable when the Doppler shift is unknown or has not been corrected in advance.

This gain concerns a discreet step: the moment when the device attempts to contact the network. A failed synchronization may require another attempt before any data even starts to flow.

The issue could become important with future non-terrestrial networks. 6G is expected to combine ground-based antennas and satellites more extensively, particularly to extend coverage beyond densely equipped areas. The links will have to support users and relays moving rapidly relative to one another.