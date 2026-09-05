🧠 Epileptic seizures: loops in the brain

The way the brain’s connections are oriented could influence how easily epileptic activity spreads.

Coronal section of the deep brain showing the orientation of nerve fibers, several anatomical structures, and bundles reconstructed using diffusion imaging.

Credit: J.J. Lemaire / Pascal Institute

The brain can be represented as a network. Its different regions form nodes, connected by links that carry signals. However, these exchanges are not always equivalent in both directions. One region may transmit more activity to another than it receives from it.

The researchers studied this organization using computer simulations of epileptic seizures. Their model describes the activity of interconnected brain regions. The goal was to determine which general network properties promote or hinder the transition to seizure-like activity.

One factor stands out in particular: the organization of connections along a global direction. Some networks have circuits that easily return to their starting point. Others transmit activity more strongly in one direction, with fewer loops. This difference changes how a disturbance can amplify and circulate.

In the simulations, several mathematical measures of network structure were closely linked to the tendency to produce seizures. The authors examined in particular the presence of loops, the overall strength of connections, and their direction. The relationships become clearer as the size of the simulated network increases.

Concretely, a loop allows activity to return to regions that have already been stimulated. This feedback can help sustain a disturbance instead of allowing it to disappear. Conversely, a network more strongly organized in one direction can limit certain feedback pathways. The model thus links the network’s form to its dynamics.

The next step is to compare these relationships with networks observed in patients. If they are also found in real measurements, they could help explain why certain areas spread seizures more easily.