🍪 Plastic waste transformed into biscuits

Researchers have developed a process that transforms certain types of waste into... biscuits.

Their work was presented on August 24, 2026, at the ACS Fall 2026 conference. The project, called µBites, was initially developed as part of NASA's Deep Space Food Challenge, which focuses on food for long-duration space missions.

µBites biscuit prototypes

The starting material is notably PET, the plastic commonly used for water and beverage bottles. The researchers first break it down with water and oxygen at high temperature and pressure. Agricultural waste can also be added.

This produces small carbon-containing molecules that are much easier for microorganisms to use. Several yeasts then receive this material in a container where their growth is controlled. As they feed, they produce a protein-rich material, along with other compounds that can serve as ingredients.

Some yeasts have even been modified to directly produce substances useful for the biscuit. A strain of baker's yeast can produce vanillin, which gives vanilla its aroma, from plant material. Another converts ethylene glycol from PET into beta-carotene. This orange pigment is also found in carrots, and our bodies can convert it into vitamin A.

A µBites biscuit

The researchers from Southern Illinois University Carbondale further supplement this mixture with fiber, starch, and a sweetener. The dough is then deposited layer by layer using a 3D food printer and heated in a microwave oven. The result takes the form of a protein-rich biscuit.

According to the American Chemical Society, the data obtained indicate that they are safe to eat, but the team is still awaiting institutional approval before organizing taste tests. Participants only evaluated their smell, and many said they would be willing to eat them in a situation where resources were limited.

The next step is to move from a prototype to a truly edible food. The team hopes to produce more ingredients with the yeasts. It estimates that these µBites could be offered to the public within a few years, subject to the necessary validation steps.