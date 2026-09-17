🔭 Roman Space Telescope lifespan could rise from 5 years to... more than 22 years!

The Roman Space Telescope could ultimately remain operational far longer than expected.

NASA designed the mission for five years of primary observations, with the possibility of adding five more years. The new estimates significantly change that outlook: the US agency now expects to have enough fuel for at least 22 years of potential scientific operations.

Artist’s view of the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope in its operational configuration.

Credit: NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center/CI Lab

This unexpected reserve is primarily the result of Roman’s journey to its destination. After launch, the telescope was supposed to correct its trajectory using its own thrusters. The first maneuver, carried out on August 31, reached the target trajectory with more than 99% accuracy. Such precision avoids having to burn a large amount of fuel later to correct small deviations.

In practical terms, this operation had a fuel budget of 200 kg. Roman used only about 18 kg, less than one-tenth of the planned amount. According to NASA, this saving alone could add about four years to the mission’s potential duration.

Another gain comes from the telescope’s mass. Engineers had based their calculations on a cautious maximum mass of 9,800 kg. At launch, Roman ultimately weighed only 8,056 kg. The available margin also made it possible to fill its tanks more fully before departure.

This additional fuel could represent about four extra years of observations. Further savings are still expected. The high precision of the first correction should notably reduce the second one, scheduled for later in September. Insertion into the final orbit should also require less fuel than initially estimated.

Roman must travel to a region about 1.5 million kilometers from Earth, in the direction opposite the Sun. It will orbit around the L2 Lagrange point, also used by the James Webb Space Telescope. Once in position, it will only need to make small positional corrections, approximately every 28 days.

Fuel is only one of the conditions necessary for operating a space observatory. The instruments, electronic systems, and other equipment will also need to remain operational. Future extensions will likewise depend on decisions made over the course of the mission.

Nevertheless, such a reserve creates a concrete possibility: Roman could collect observations for more than two decades. Its major surveys are intended to study the expansion of the Universe, dark matter, and exoplanets. The next immediate step remains its arrival near L2, scheduled for about 100 days after launch, around the beginning of December.