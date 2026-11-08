🩸 Diabetes: an implant that automatically regulates blood sugar

An experimental implant reduced the blood sugar levels of diabetic mice without administering medication.

This research was conducted at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne, in Switzerland. The scientists focused on type 2 diabetes, a disease in which blood sugar levels remain too high. Their idea was to remove some of this sugar directly, rather than acting on the usual mechanisms that regulate it.

Sugar.

Pixabay illustration

To achieve this, they developed a small implantable electrical device. Its surface can transform glucose into another substance called gluconate. Unlike glucose, gluconate is then eliminated in the urine. The process does not rely on administering insulin or other therapeutic molecules.

The implant is powered wirelessly. It can be connected to a glucose sensor and a smartphone. When the sensor detects a rise in blood sugar, the system can be activated. It stops operating when the sugar level returns to the expected level.

This automatic control is an important part of the project. It makes it possible to adapt the device's activity to changes in blood sugar, particularly after meals. The researchers hope this will prevent it from operating unnecessarily and reducing the amount of sugar in the blood too much.

The first tests were conducted in a laboratory tank containing five liters of solution. The team then evaluated the device in mice with type 2 diabetes. Their glucose levels could be regulated during the experiments.

The animals also lost weight during the six-week follow-up period. The researchers observed signs indicating that their bodies were using more fat as an energy source. No notable adverse effects were observed during this limited period.

The device has not yet been tested in human patients. Its long-term safety and the way tissues react to its presence will need to be examined in particular.

The scientists plan to continue their research to develop a potential medical device. The next steps will need to determine whether this approach could one day be used alongside existing diabetes treatments.