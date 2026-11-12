🍬 An AI discovers 92 unknown molecules to replace sugar

Among more than 50 million molecules, an artificial intelligence system identified 92 candidates that could one day replace sugar.

Finding a substance with a sweet taste may seem simple, but the result is not always pleasant. Some sweeteners, used to add sweetness without as many calories as sugar, leave a bitter or metallic sensation. And a molecule that looks promising on paper is not necessarily suitable for use in food.

Researchers from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem therefore chose to begin their search on a computer. Rather than randomly testing thousands of substances, they used a program capable of identifying characteristics shared by molecules already known for their sweet or bitter taste.

To understand this, it is important to know that the tongue contains taste-sensitive cells. On their surface are proteins that recognize certain substances. When a molecule activates the proteins that detect sweetness, a message is sent to the brain. This is how we perceive that flavor.

The team first trained its program using molecules whose taste was known. It then asked the system to examine three large chemical collections, representing approximately 50.7 million compounds. The system ruled out many substances likely to taste bitter, retaining those whose properties appeared more favorable.

The researchers added a second computational check. They simulated how the molecules might bind to the human protein that recognizes sweet taste. This step involved examining whether their shape and properties allowed a plausible interaction with this target.

By combining these methods with other chemical criteria, the selection was narrowed down to 556 potential substances. A final step reduced the list to 92 priority candidates. Several have structures different from those of known sweeteners, opening up new avenues for research.

However, none of these 92 compounds has yet been validated as a new food ingredient. The results come from calculations, not tastings or tests demonstrating their safety. A prediction of sweet taste also does not guarantee that a substance will remain stable in a beverage or taste pleasant in the mouth.

The next step will therefore take place in the laboratory. Researchers will need to experimentally verify the candidates' taste, investigate any potential adverse effects, and measure their behavior in food. Only those that pass these checks can be considered genuine alternatives to sugar.