🔭 PRIMA: this future space telescope will fill a gap left by Webb

A new window onto the Universe is set to open in the 2030s, in a type of light that the James Webb Space Telescope cannot observe.

NASA has selected PRIMA, short for PRobe far-Infrared Mission for Astrophysics. This space telescope is now entering a new phase of development. It must still pass a confirmation review before final construction can begin. If the project is confirmed, its launch is scheduled for 2033, for a five-year mission.

An artist’s representation of NASA’s proposed PRIMA telescope.

Photo credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

Its mirror will measure 1.8 meters in diameter, compared with 6.5 meters for James Webb’s. PRIMA will specialize in the far-infrared, which is invisible to our eyes and lies beyond the wavelengths primarily accessible to Webb. It will thus fill part of the gap between infrared telescopes and radio telescopes.

Why seek out this light? Many cold objects or objects hidden behind dust emit much of their energy in the far-infrared. Dust can obscure regions where stars are born or black holes are growing. At these wavelengths, astronomers can obtain information that is difficult to gather in other ways.

PRIMA will notably study the birth of planetary systems. Around young stars, disks of gas and dust provide the material that will later form planets. The observatory will be able to examine their composition and track certain components, including water, throughout this transformation.

The telescope will also help trace the history of galaxies. Researchers want to better understand how stars, dust, and elements heavier than hydrogen and helium accumulated. They will also study the growth of giant black holes found at the centers of many galaxies.

To make these measurements, PRIMA will carry two complementary instruments. One will produce images in several far-infrared bands and will be able to study the orientation of light. The other will finely separate this light according to its wavelength. This method makes it possible to identify signatures associated with different atoms and molecules.

PRIMA will primarily inaugurate NASA’s “Probe Explorers” class, positioned between small missions and large space observatories. The project is managed by the Jet Propulsion Laboratory with several international partners. The next step will be the review that will determine whether the mission can enter its implementation phase.