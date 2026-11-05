🤖 A robot dog guided by living human neurons

A robot dog was connected to a chip containing nerve cells grown in a laboratory. These cells help determine how it moves.

The device was developed by the Australian company Cortical Labs. Unlike a conventional computer, it uses a small network of living neurons derived from human stem cells. These cells receive electrical impulses and react by sending their own signals.

The robot dog in action.

Credit: Cortical Labs

To use them, the researchers installed the neurons on a chip fitted with numerous electrodes. The electronics translate information into signals sent to the cells. A program analyzes their reactions and turns them into movement commands.

In a demonstration, a four-legged robot was directed toward a target in a simple situation. This experiment shows that living cells can participate in controlling a machine.

Another study, conducted with Honda Research Institute Europe, explored this approach in a virtual environment. The researchers tested nearly 1,300 settings over more than 4,000 hours of interaction. Their goal was to find an effective way to transmit information to the neurons.

The neurons under a microscope. A colorized electron microscopy image.

Credit: Cortical Labs

Some configurations enabled the system to progress toward a target through repeated trials. In this specific setting, its performance surpassed that of computer programs used for comparison.

The neurons used do not form an entire brain. The device still relies heavily on conventional electronics to operate. The main scientific achievement is having created a dialogue between nerve cells and a moving machine.

The researchers hope to develop systems capable of adapting to new situations while consuming little energy. But these advantages have yet to be demonstrated in real-world applications.