🏺 He digs for his patio and discovers a historic Viking treasure

A simple patio project in a Danish garden led to the discovery of 18.5 kg of silver more than a thousand years old.

The owner, who wishes to remain anonymous, was working in his garden in Rebild, northern Denmark. After about half an hour, his garden fork struck something unusual. At first, he thought it was old iron or a piece of fencing. As he cleared the soil with his hands, he discovered jewelry, coins and silver ingots.

Coins, coin fragments and other silver objects from the Viking treasure of Rebild.

Credit: Nordjyske Museer.

Archaeologists from Nordjyske Museer have since catalogued around 700 objects and fragments. Their total mass reaches 18.5 kg. According to the museum, this is the largest known silver treasure in Denmark from the Viking Age. The previous record holder, the Terslev treasure, weighed around 6.5 kg.

Part of the hoard had retained its original arrangement. Around 320 coins, representing 6.4 kg of silver, were found in an earthenware vessel. The rest was scattered around it. The collection includes ingots, bracelets, 47 complete coins, coin fragments and a small pendant depicting Thor’s hammer.

Part of the Viking silver treasure of Rebild still contained in the earthenware vessel in which it had been buried.

Credit: Nordjyske Museer.

Some coins come from the Islamic world, while others are from England. Two English coins were minted under Edward the Elder, king from 899 to 924. They establish a lower limit: the hoard cannot have been buried before they entered circulation.

Researchers also spotted runes on one of the ingots. The inscription could be read as “hutu,” but its meaning remains unknown. It could correspond to a name, a property mark or another indication. This small engraving could therefore provide rare information about the person who handled this silver.

Silver ingot from the Viking treasure of Rebild bearing a runic inscription that could be read as “hutu.”

Credit: Nordjyske Museer.

The location of the discovery nevertheless poses a difficulty. It is now in a built-up area, preventing a large-scale archaeological excavation. For now, it is impossible to know whether the hoard was near a Viking dwelling, a route or simply in an isolated cache chosen for its discreet location.

The treasure must now be assessed by the National Museum of Denmark under the “danefæ” scheme, Denmark’s system for valuable archaeological finds. Nordjyske Museer then hopes to display it at the Fyrkat Viking Museum. The conservation and security requirements must first be determined.