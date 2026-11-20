Avian flu mainly affects birds, but some viruses can also infect mammals and humans. The problem is partly due to their ability to change over time. A vaccine prepared against one variant of the virus may therefore provide less protection against another. This is precisely the difficulty that a team from the University of Cambridge sought to overcome.

The researchers developed a vaccine designed to recognize several very different variants of the H5 virus, which is responsible for many outbreaks of avian flu. In experiments on mice and ferrets, all vaccinated animals survived the infections they were exposed to. Ferrets are often used to study flu because certain aspects of their infection resemble those observed in humans.

The comparison is striking. With the reference vaccines used in the study, only half of the animals exposed to these different virus variants survived.

How can such broad protection be achieved? The team began by gathering genetic information from numerous viruses identified around the world. Artificial intelligence then helped search for their common characteristics. The researchers thus designed part of the vaccine to teach the immune system to recognize several variants rather than just one.

In practical terms, the immune system is trained to detect certain elements of the virus before a genuine infection occurs. If the virus appears later, the body can respond more quickly. Artificial intelligence helps select the elements to test, after which researchers verify their effectiveness in the laboratory and in animals.

This approach could be useful when the virus evolves between the preparation of a vaccine and its use. Today, monitoring birds and poultry farms makes it possible to identify new variants. But producing suitable doses and distributing them takes time. Protection against several variants could reduce this dependence on a particular variant of the virus.

However, this is not yet a vaccine ready to be administered to the population. The protection observed in mice and ferrets does not guarantee the same effectiveness in humans. Its safety, the necessary dose and the actual duration of protection also remain to be verified.

The next step announced by the team is therefore to conduct clinical trials in humans. The researchers are also working on vaccines capable of covering several seasonal flu strains, in order to reduce the need to modify them every year.