🎵 More than 3,000 scientific articles wink at the Beatles

The Beatles are hiding even in the titles of thousands of scientific articles, sometimes in the form of highly elaborate puns.

Researchers wanted to measure this phenomenon. They searched Scopus, a large database of scientific publications, for titles reusing Beatles songs or lyrics. Their work identified 3,200 references: 2,237 direct references and 963 puns.

The four Beatles in a famous photograph.

Some songs lend themselves particularly well to the language of research. “The Long and Winding Road” ranks far ahead of the others with 798 occurrences. “With a Little Help from My Friends” appears 209 times and “Here, There and Everywhere” 129 times. These expressions can easily evoke a scientific journey, collaboration or phenomenon present in several places.

The authors did not limit themselves to searching for identical titles. Altered references are much harder to detect automatically. They therefore used a language model to select candidates, then manually checked each result. This human step made it possible, in particular, to rule out accidental similarities.

The result goes far beyond a few fields accustomed to humorous titles. Medicine and the social sciences contain many references, but they can also be found in computer science, economics, environmental studies and the humanities. The use of these nods has also increased over the decades faster than the total number of scientific publications.

Some altered titles play directly with the subject being studied. An article devoted to long Covid thus transforms “The Long and Winding Road” into “The lung and winding road,” replacing “long” with “lung,” the English word for the organ. A paper in quantum computing, meanwhile, turns “Here Comes the Sun” into “Here comes the SU(N),” a reference to a mathematical object.

The Beatles also seem to hold a special place among the major figures of popular music. The group’s ten most frequently reused song titles appear in 1,584 scientific titles. In a comparison carried out by the researchers, Elvis Presley’s ten most frequently used titles appear 196 times, compared with 65 for Michael Jackson.

A recent case even creates an unexpected loop between music and artificial intelligence. The 2017 article “Attention Is All You Need,” which introduced the Transformer architecture used by many current AI systems, reuses the phrase from “All You Need Is Love.” The researchers then used a model based on this family of technologies to find other Beatles-inspired puns.

The study now opens the way to broader comparisons. The same method could measure the presence of other artists, films or popular works in the scientific literature, and determine how these references evolve across eras and disciplines.