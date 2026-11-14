🌕 To walk on the Moon, China is preparing a delicate maneuver

To send astronauts to the Moon, China is preparing a risky maneuver around the Moon.

The project relies on two separate launches. One rocket will carry the spacecraft intended for the astronauts, called Mengzhou. Another will carry Lanyue, the vehicle designed to land on the Moon. The two craft will travel separately before meeting around our satellite.

Fictional image, reference to the American "Raising the Flag on Iwo Jima"

Why not send everything in a single rocket? Carrying both a crew and a vehicle capable of descending to the Moon requires substantial launch capacity. By separating the two vehicles, engineers distribute this load across two flights. But this solution requires an additional step: successfully meeting in space.

Specifically, Mengzhou and Lanyue will have to adjust their trajectories to arrive at the same place at the same time. They will then have to attach to each other. This operation is called docking. The astronauts will then be able to move from the spacecraft to the lunar module.

Once aboard Lanyue, some of the crew will descend to the surface. The astronauts will be able to conduct scientific work there before departing. The module will then have to rejoin Mengzhou in lunar orbit to enable their return. The mission's success will therefore also depend on a second meeting between the two craft.

China has not yet reached this stage. However, several tests have already been carried out. Mengzhou has notably undergone tests of its emergency escape system, designed to protect the crew if the launch goes wrong. Lanyue has been tested for landing and takeoff phases.

Chinese officials also want to benefit from the Chang'e robotic lunar missions. These craft have helped gain experience in exploring the Moon without carrying people. The knowledge and technical capabilities resulting from these missions may help prepare for crewed flights.

One step remains particularly important: verifying that the entire system works before astronauts board. Uncrewed tests are planned to check the various operations. China will notably have to demonstrate that its vehicles can meet, dock, and ensure a safe return after a stay on the Moon.