✈️ An electric drone allegedly reached 777 km/h

An entirely electric drone allegedly reached 777 km/h during a test in Germany, a speed close to that of a passenger aircraft.

On October 19, 2026, German company Quantum Systems tested an experimental aircraft called Apex Recordhunter. According to its CEO, Martin Karkour, the drone reached this speed during a high-speed run. That amounts to more than 200 meters traveled every second.

Quantum Systems got its interceptor drone to reach a speed of 777 km/h

The performance is impressive, but it is not yet an official world record. The figure comes from the manufacturer itself and still needs to be confirmed under the conditions required for official recognition. The company acknowledges this limitation and is preparing new tests.

When an aircraft attempts a speed record, the wind can give it an advantage in one direction and slow it down in the other. The rules of the Fédération Aéronautique Internationale therefore require runs in both directions for this type of record. The recorded result must take these measurements into account rather than relying on a single top speed.

The Apex Recordhunter is not an ordinary recreational drone. It is a prototype specifically designed to explore the limits of high-speed flight using electric motors powered by a battery. It resembles a small four-propeller aircraft with no pilot on board.

Reaching such a speed with a battery poses several challenges. The faster an aircraft travels, the more the air resists its movement. The motors must then deliver substantial power, placing considerable strain on the electrical components. Heat buildup and air resistance become important factors to monitor.

The manufacturer is primarily seeking to draw lessons from these tests to develop faster drones. Quantum Systems is working in particular on aircraft designed to intercept other drones. The Recordhunter therefore serves as a technology demonstrator, rather than as a model intended to be sold as is.

The announced speed remains remarkable for a battery-powered aircraft. But for now, the conclusion is simple: Quantum Systems claims to have reached 777 km/h during one run. The performance still needs to be verified under official record conditions, and it remains to be seen what these experiments will bring to future electric drones.