🚀 A private German rocket reaches orbit on its second flight

A rocket developed by a European company reached orbit on its second flight and released several payloads.

Isar Aerospace’s Spectrum launch vehicle lifted off on September 5, 2026, from Andøya in northern Norway. Liftoff took place at 10:12 p.m. Paris time. The mission, named Onward and Upward, was intended to verify the rocket’s complete operation under real-world conditions.

Bright trail left by Spectrum’s liftoff from Andøya during its second flight.

Credit: Isar Aerospace

The flight was particularly important for the German company. Its first Spectrum, launched on March 30, 2025, from the same site, lost control after about 30 seconds. A shutdown command then cut the propulsion, and the rocket fell back into the sea without causing any injuries.

This time, the main stages proceeded as planned. The rocket passed through the region of high aerodynamic stress, then its first stage shut down and separated. The second stage then ignited. Spectrum exceeded an altitude of 100 km, then jettisoned its fairing before reaching the speed required to remain in orbit.

After a final burn to adjust its trajectory, the launch vehicle separated its payloads. It carried five CubeSats, small standardized satellites, as well as a technology experiment. Isar Aerospace said it was still working with its customers to confirm the status of each satellite after deployment.

The flight also marks a milestone for commercial launches conducted from mainland Europe. According to Reuters, Spectrum is the first commercial launch vehicle to reach orbit from this region. European Ariane rockets, meanwhile, launch from the Guiana Space Centre in South America.

Spectrum standing on its launch pad beneath a northern light at Andøya.

Credit: Isar Aerospace

The onboard payloads had been selected as part of a competition organized by DLR, the German space agency. The program gives educational institutions and young companies, among others, more affordable access to space. The mission also benefits from the European Space Agency’s Boost! program.

Isar Aerospace is already preparing its next flights. Spectrum rockets numbered 3 to 7 are in production, according to the company. A new 40,000-square-meter factory is expected eventually to enable the production of up to 40 launch vehicles per year. Another launch site is also planned in Nova Scotia, Canada.