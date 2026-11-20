The James Webb Space Telescope has just captured a form of light that had eluded scientists for decades.

About 2,300 light-years from Earth, in the constellation Cepheus, stars are forming. Some of the material orbiting these young stars is ejected at high speed in the form of jets. When they collide with the surrounding gas clouds, they produce shock waves that heat the material.

The jets of material from the object Herbig-Haro 211 (HH 211), observed in near-infrared light by the James Webb Space Telescope. It is the same type of object as HH 168, studied in this research.

Credit: ESA/Webb, NASA, CSA, T. Ray (Dublin Institute for Advanced Studies) – CC BY 4.0.

It was in one of these regions, HH 168, that researchers spotted a “forbidden” signal.

To understand this discovery, we need to look at a small molecule found in space. Called H₃⁺, it consists of three hydrogen nuclei sharing two electrons. It therefore carries a positive electric charge. The chemical reactions it takes part in make it possible for many other molecules to form in interstellar clouds.

The three nuclei form an equilateral triangle. This highly symmetrical arrangement normally prevents the molecule from emitting certain forms of radiation as it loses rotational energy. Yet in 1986, two researchers calculated that its rotation could slightly distort the triangle. The distribution of electric charges then became less symmetrical, allowing a very particular kind of radiation to be emitted.

This is the radiation that physicists call forbidden. It does not violate the laws of physics: its emission is simply ruled out by certain standard rules that overlook this slight distortion.

Using an infrared-sensitive instrument on James Webb, astronomers were able to break down the light coming from HH 168. They identified 26 bright lines corresponding to the emissions they were seeking. The strongest has a wavelength of about 16 micrometers, far beyond what our eyes can perceive.

The scientists also searched through the telescope’s earlier observations and found this light signature in another region, called HH 211. Their study, made public on November 6, 2026, has been accepted by The Astrophysical Journal Letters.

This discovery offers a new way to study the formation of electrically charged molecules in gases crossed by shock waves. However, researchers still do not know how efficiently collisions between particles provide H₃⁺ with the energy needed to produce these emissions.