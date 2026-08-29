🦟 This new molecule proves highly effective against dengue

An experimental molecule has managed to slow the multiplication of the dengue virus in human cells cultured in the laboratory.

Dengue is caused by a virus transmitted mainly by mosquitoes of the genus Aedes. Once inside a cell, this virus must copy its genetic material to produce new viral particles. Researchers sought to disrupt this step by creating eleven molecules related to nucleosides, components used when copying genetic material.

Close-up of a mosquito on skin

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These molecules were designed from glucose and belong to a family called acyclic purine nucleosides. Their structure may allow them to interfere with the mechanisms used by certain viruses to reproduce. The team tested them against dengue virus serotype 2 in human cells cultured in the laboratory.

Among the molecules studied, the one named 5e produced the most favorable results. A concentration of 13.64 micromoles per liter was sufficient to reduce measured viral activity by half. This value, called EC50, is used to compare the effectiveness of substances tested under the same conditions.

The researchers also measured the concentration at which the molecule becomes toxic to half of the cells. This second value reached 153 micromoles per liter. The gap between the two concentrations indicates that the antiviral effect appears well before the level associated with high cellular toxicity in this experiment.

The result nevertheless remains a long way from becoming a dengue medication. The experiment was conducted on cultured cells, not on animals or patients. A molecule active in a laboratory dish must still go through many stages to verify its effectiveness, toxicity, behavior in the body, and usable dosage.