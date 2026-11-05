🛰️ A photo reveals China's mysterious spaceplane in orbit

For several years, China has been sending and resending a "secret" vehicle into space. A photograph has lifted part of the mystery surrounding it.

The image was taken in 2024, while the craft was orbiting Earth. It was made public in a U.S. report published on October 26, 2026. The photograph was captured by a satellite operated by Maxar, a company now called Vantor.

Photograph of the Chinese spaceplane in orbit, taken on May 28, 2024. An object is visible at the rear, along with deployed solar panels.

Credit: Maxar Technologies / Vantor, via the Defense Intelligence Agency.

The image shows a small spaceplane with triangular wings, its silhouette resembling a shuttle. Its dark fuselage has heat protection for reentry into the atmosphere. The doors of its payload bay and a rear module fitted with solar panels can also be seen.

This craft is generally called Shenlong, or “divine dragon.” Unlike a conventional satellite, it can return to Earth after several months in orbit. Once recovered, it can be prepared for a new mission. It is launched aboard a conventional rocket.

China conducted its first flight of this type in 2020. Several missions followed, some lasting many months. A fourth mission has been underway since February 2026. Chinese authorities have shared little information about the experiments carried out during these stays in space.

The American X-37B spaceplane on a runway after returning to Earth in March 2025. This reusable craft has characteristics comparable to those of the Chinese space program.

Credit: U.S. Space Force, public domain.

This lack of information leaves observers with many questions. Orbital tracking data shows that the craft can release small objects into space, and maneuvers near some of these objects have also been observed. They could involve rendezvous tests or the recovery of equipment.

The Chinese spaceplane brings to mind the American X-37B, which is also reusable. Both craft can carry equipment and return to Earth after their missions.

The new photograph mainly provides information about the craft’s shape and its visible equipment. It reveals neither the contents of its payload bay nor the precise nature of its experiments. For space specialists, however, it is a rare document about a discreet program.