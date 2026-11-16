🌟 A star that explodes as a supernova every 113 days?

A star produces what looks like a supernova, an explosive end... then does it again a few months later.

Since 2012, astronomers have recorded at least 27 sudden brightenings from AT 2016blu. They occur about every 113 days, or three times a year. Yet the star is still there. This behavior has earned it the nickname “impostor supernova.”

Illustration of a supernova

The star lies in the galaxy NGC 4559, about 30 million light-years away, and has a mass at least 33 times that of the Sun.

Why does a star produce these repeated flashes? Observations of its visible light had not provided an answer. A team led by Mojgan Aghakhanloo of the University of Virginia looked for another form of radiation: X-rays, which are invisible to our eyes.

The hypothesis the researchers want to confirm is that an extremely dense object is orbiting the star. It could be a black hole or a neutron star, the extremely compact remnant of an old star. The two objects would follow oval-shaped orbits and draw close to each other every 113 days.

At each close approach, the companion would capture some of the material expelled by the giant star. This material would spin rapidly around it and grow extremely hot. It would then produce X-rays capable of heating the surrounding gas. The gas would in turn quickly become very bright, which would explain the flashes observed from Earth.

In March 2026, the detection was made: the Chandra space telescope observed the system during one of these episodes. Its X-ray emission was at least 100 times stronger than in observations made in 2001 and 2002, before the first known flashes. This difference supports the hypothesis of a companion accreting matter.

The researchers do not yet know whether the companion is a black hole or a neutron star.