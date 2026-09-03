🧪 A rotavirus vaccine tested in 288 young children

An experimental vaccine containing an inactivated rotavirus triggered an immune response in young children during a first clinical trial focused on its safety.

Rotavirus mainly causes diarrhea and vomiting in infants and young children. The main risk comes from the significant loss of water that can follow. Vaccines already exist, but they rely on weakened live viruses and are administered by mouth.

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The new approach is different. The virus used was inactivated, so it can no longer multiply. The goal remains to teach the immune system to recognize rotavirus before an actual infection. This first trial was primarily intended to check how well the children tolerated the preparation and to measure the response of their immune defenses.

The researchers recruited 288 healthy children aged 2 to 71 months. None had previously received a rotavirus vaccine. Participants were grouped by age and received two or three doses. Three different vaccine amounts were tested, with a placebo for comparison.

The safety results are encouraging at this stage. No serious adverse event attributed to the vaccine was observed in the groups studied. However, mild to moderate temporary fevers were recorded among infants who received the highest dose. They could be managed medically.

Blood tests also revealed an increase in antibodies capable of neutralizing the virus. This response generally became stronger as the vaccine amount increased. Among infants who received three doses of the highest amount, 83.33% showed the increase in antibodies defined by the researchers, compared with 10% with the placebo.

The number of injections also appears to matter. In this trial, the three-dose schedule produced a stronger immune response than the two-dose schedule. However, this does not yet mean that the vaccine effectively protects children against rotavirus gastroenteritis. A phase I trial is not designed to demonstrate this efficacy under real-world conditions.

This distinction is important. Producing antibodies is an expected step in vaccine development, but protection against the disease must be measured in larger studies. Adverse effects will also need to be monitored in more participants.

Future studies may determine the most suitable dose and number of administrations, then directly measure the vaccine's ability to prevent infections and their severe forms.