🛰️ NASA’s Swift space telescope crashed to Earth: where is the debris?

NASA’s Swift space telescope ended its journey above Indonesia. Its atmospheric reentry on November 4, 2026, was confirmed by U.S. authorities. Residents of Malaysia also observed luminous trails in the sky, indicating the disintegration of a space object. The nearly 1.5-ton observatory entered the atmosphere at 1:39 p.m. Paris time. The identified area is north of the island of Sumatra, near the Strait of Malacca, at coordinates 3.4° north and 98.6° east. This information now makes it possible to precisely locate the final stage of its journey, after almost 22 years in Earth orbit. Artistic representation of Swift in orbit around Earth

NASA image This confirmation puts an end to the uncertainty mentioned in our previous article. Just a few hours before its fall, the forecasts still included a significant margin of error. The density of the upper atmosphere varies notably with solar activity, making trajectory calculations for end-of-life satellites more difficult.

A fireball observed in the sky Swift’s passage did not go unnoticed. Several residents of Malaysia filmed luminous trails crossing the sky. The images shared on social media show several bright points moving in the same direction. This type of phenomenon can occur when a satellite fragments under the thermal and mechanical stresses of atmospheric reentry. Malaysia’s Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation confirmed that it had received reports from several regions of the country. The authorities attributed these observations to Swift’s atmospheric reentry. When a satellite falls back to Earth, its high speed causes the air in front of it to compress and heat intensely. The heat and mechanical stresses can then cause it to fragment. The various pieces become luminous as they pass through the dense layers of the atmosphere, sometimes creating several trails visible at the same time. The spectacle can therefore resemble a meteor shower, although its origin is artificial.

Did any pieces reach the surface? NASA estimates that most of the observatory burned up in the atmosphere. However, some components sufficiently resistant to heat may have continued their descent. Massive metal elements, particularly those made from materials capable of withstanding high temperatures, are more likely to survive than lightweight structures. But where are they? On November 6, Malaysian authorities said they had received no official reports of debris found on land or at sea. No material damage or injuries related to this atmospheric reentry had been reported either. It is therefore still impossible to determine whether any fragments actually reached the surface. The absence of discoveries does not necessarily mean that the satellite completely disappeared. Any fragments may have fallen in uninhabited areas or into the sea, where recovering them would be particularly difficult. In addition, debris does not follow exactly the same trajectory after separating. Its mass, shape and resistance to the air affect its speed and impact point. It is also important to distinguish the atmospheric reentry point from the location where possible fragments may reach the ground. A satellite generally begins to disintegrate at an altitude of several dozen kilometers. Some pieces may then travel a considerable distance before completing their descent, making it more difficult to locate the debris.