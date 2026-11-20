A dinosaur discovered in South Africa already had the mass of a large adult animal while it was still growing.

Named Nyana rooiwalensis, this animal lived about 220 million years ago, at the end of the Triassic. It belonged to the large sauropodomorph family, which gave rise to the famous long-necked dinosaurs, such as Diplodocus. Unlike those dinosaurs, Nyana probably walked on its two hind legs.

Artistic depiction of Nyana rooiwalensis

The first bones were collected in 2018 near the village of Qhemegha. They included an almost complete skull, an especially rare find among African dinosaurs from this period. The preserved portion measures just over 21 cm.

To study the skull, a team led by Atashni Moopen of the University of the Witwatersrand used X-rays. This technique makes it possible to reconstruct parts of the fossil in three dimensions without physically extracting them. The researchers could then compare different parts of the skull with those of other species.

But how can you tell the age of an animal that disappeared so long ago?

Bones retain traces of an animal's development. By examining thin slices of bone under a microscope, scientists can identify marks left by periods of slowed growth. Nyana's bones indicate that it had entered at least its third year of life. Their structure also shows that it was growing rapidly and had not yet stopped.

The circumference of its femur was used to estimate its mass at about 400 kg. But when the researchers compared its development with that of related dinosaurs, they estimated that an adult could have weighed several tonnes.

So rapid growth existed in some sauropodomorphs long before the giant, four-legged dinosaurs of the Jurassic appeared.

The shape of the skull also raises a geographical question. According to one analysis of its evolutionary relationships, Nyana may be closely related to Sarahsaurus, a dinosaur known from North America. At that time, the continents still formed one vast landmass: Pangaea.