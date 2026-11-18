Signs linked to Alzheimer’s disease could be visible long before the first memory lapses.

Alzheimer’s disease can develop slowly over many years before disrupting memory and daily life. Identifying those most at risk early enough could make it possible to monitor their progression more effectively. But a person who performs well on memory tests today may already have invisible changes.

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Researchers at Stanford studied another approach: observing how different regions of the brain work together when a person is not doing anything in particular. To do this, they used an imaging technique that measures variations in brain activity during rest.

They first compared two groups of people aged 75 or older. Some had Alzheimer’s disease. Others retained exceptionally good memory for their age, comparable to that of much younger people. Their brains showed differences in the way their regions communicated.

Based on these differences, the team developed a score. It places a person’s brain activity between two profiles: one associated with the disease and one belonging to people whose memory is particularly resistant to aging.

The remaining question was whether this measure could predict what would happen later. The researchers applied it to more than 1,300 adults aged 55 to 70, with no apparent cognitive difficulties at the outset. They then followed them for several years.

The results show an association: on average, people whose activity more closely resembled that of patients experienced rapid decline. This was not the case for those whose initial profile was closer to that of people with preserved memory.

The follow-up lasted twelve years for some participants, but generally lasted five to six years.

The team now wants to determine whether memory and attention exercises can modify these activity profiles. A study is planned to compare the score before and after this training. For now, no one has demonstrated that such a change would prevent the disease from developing.