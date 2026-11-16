🪨 280 prehistoric engravings were there, but nobody saw them

A cave visited for decades was hiding hundreds of prehistoric drawings, right under visitors' eyes.

The discovery took place in 2019 at the Cova de la Font Major, near the Catalan village of l'Espluga de Francolí, Spain. Archaeologists recognized very ancient traces on walls already covered with more recent marks. Their study, published in November 2026, now describes 280 motifs engraved in the rock.

Large illuminated rock gallery inside the caves of l'Espluga de Francolí, in Catalonia.

Credit: Jorge Franganillo / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 4.0.

What is surprising is the history of the site. Its main entrance was reopened in 1957, and the cave then welcomed visitors and explorers for decades. Part of the galleries had even been open to tourists since 1993. Thousands of people passed in front of the engravings without recognizing them.

How is that possible? The proposed explanation is that the rock is irregular, with reliefs and colors that make the lines difficult to distinguish. Modern inscriptions also sometimes overlap the ancient figures. Specialists also thought these surfaces were poorly suited to prehistoric drawings, which did not encourage them to search there.

A rock engraving depicting a horse and other figures.

Among the 280 motifs now recorded, 55 depict animals. They include horses, goat-like animals, deer, and large wild cattle. A bear also appears. Other marks take the form of lines, loops, or signs whose meaning remains unknown. Several silhouettes are incomplete or difficult to identify.

The discovery mainly changes the map of prehistoric art. Until then, only two wall representations in Catalonia had been attributed to this period. Decorated caves were mainly known farther north, toward the Pyrenees and the Atlantic coast. Font Major thus becomes the third-largest known assemblage of engraved animal figures on the Mediterranean side of the Iberian Peninsula.

Two panels featuring rock engravings with different motifs.

But exactly how old are these drawings? Researchers have evidence of human occupation in the inner galleries from approximately 40,000 to 26,000 years before present. Some features of the figures also correspond to ancient artistic traditions.

In other words, this region was probably not as devoid of prehistoric art as previously thought. People living there at the time had their own ways of depicting animals, with forms different from those observed in other regions. The quantity of drawings also invites a reassessment of Catalonia's place in the movements and activities of humans during this period.

Research must now establish the age of the different groups more precisely and distinguish the prehistoric marks from later inscriptions.