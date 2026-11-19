A threatening asteroid could, in principle, be deflected before reaching our planet. It would not necessarily have to be destroyed. A small change in its speed, applied early enough, could make it miss Earth. But how can this push be produced on a huge block of rock hurtling through space?

Researchers at the American Sandia laboratories have studied one possibility: detonating a nuclear device near the asteroid. The idea is not to hit it with the explosion. The released X-rays would abruptly heat part of its surface. Matter would then be ejected, pushing the asteroid in the opposite direction.

Until now, many calculations represented asteroids as spheres. This is convenient for computers, but not very faithful to reality. These objects often have bumps, hollows, and highly irregular shapes. The same explosion would therefore not have the same effect depending on which side of the asteroid was exposed.

The team led by Nathan Moore designed simulations that took these features into account. It calculated what would happen if the X-rays reached different faces of the same asteroid. Result: in one case, the increase in speed reached 3.9 millimeters per second. With another face, it was only 0.8 millimeters per second.

The difference is close to a factor of five. These speeds may seem tiny, but a deflection carried out long before an encounter with Earth can significantly change the object's future position. The choice of the exposed face also changes its rotation. For another simulated asteroid, the change in rotation differed by a factor of 17 depending on the orientation.

Another danger remains to be avoided: breaking the asteroid apart instead of deflecting it. Several fragments could still follow collision trajectories toward Earth. The computer program estimates the material torn from the surface, but it cannot yet correctly predict the breakup of the entire asteroid.

To prepare for such an operation, it would therefore be necessary to know the object's shape precisely from several angles. The researchers are considering using detailed images obtained by space probes. However, if a threat were discovered late, there might not be enough time to gather this information and place a device in the right location.