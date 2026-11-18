A single explosion high above Earth could trigger cascading satellite failures and collisions.

Researchers simulated what would happen if a nuclear weapon exploded at an altitude of 500 km above the South Atlantic. In their main scenario, nearly 98% of the satellites studied in low Earth orbit would stop working within a week.

You might think the main danger comes from the blast. But in space, the mechanism is different. The explosion produces radiation and charged particles that can damage spacecraft electronics, even at great distances.

Some of these particles can become trapped in Earth's magnetic field. They then form an artificial radiation belt that satellites pass through again and again as they orbit the planet. So the exposure lasts more than a few seconds: it can continue for an extended period.

Specifically, the researchers modeled a one-megaton explosion, with energy equivalent to that of one million tons of TNT. They then calculated satellite exposure and the risk of failure. In their central scenario, almost all the modeled spacecraft would be out of service within a few days.

The choice of the South Atlantic is no coincidence. Earth's magnetic field has a distinctive region there, already known to satellite specialists for its radiation. However, the results depend on the explosion's location, the characteristics of the spacecraft, and their resistance to radiation.

And the consequences would not end with the initial failures. A satellite that cannot maneuver can no longer avoid an object in its path. The researchers estimate that around twenty collisions could occur over the following two years, depending on the parameters of their simulation.

History offers a partial precedent. In 1962, the U.S. Starfish Prime high-altitude nuclear test created an artificial radiation belt and damaged satellites. But the number of objects in orbit today is vastly greater than it was then.

This new study, posted on arXiv, also raises a long-term concern: even after the radiation disappears, replacement satellites could encounter debris from the destroyed satellites for years, or even decades.