The American company Skyways has just unveiled Skyreach, an uncrewed aircraft designed to transport equipment over long distances. What makes it special? It takes off and lands vertically, like a helicopter, then continues its journey like an airplane. This could let it reach places without airports, including remote areas and ships.

To achieve this combination, the drone uses two propulsion systems. Eight electric motors allow it to rise from the ground and descend. Once airborne, a fuel-powered engine carries it over long distances. A generator also recharges the batteries during the flight.

Skyreach, a vertical takeoff and landing cargo drone unveiled by the American company Skyways.

Credit: Skyways.

But the advertised range depends heavily on the weight being carried. According to the manufacturer, Skyreach can travel more than 2,090 kilometers with about 4.5 kg of cargo. With a load of around 36 kg, its range drops to about 450 kilometers.

In other words, the aircraft cannot carry its maximum payload for its full theoretical range. Its available capacity has to be divided between fuel and cargo. The more fuel the drone carries, the less weight it has available for packages. This trade-off determines which missions are possible.

In practice, a machine like this could deliver spare parts to a ship, bring equipment to a remote, hard-to-reach site, or quickly transport products that need to be kept at a controlled temperature. Its cargo bay can hold different types of equipment, and the load can be dropped or lowered on a cable. The drone can also carry sensors for surveillance missions.

A Skyways cargo drone flies at low altitude over a grassy area during a test flight.

Credit: Skyways.

Skyways also claims the drone can fly for more than 18 hours under favorable conditions. It has a maximum takeoff weight of about 163 kg. Its automated operation includes navigation, mission execution and some emergency maneuvers. A monitoring system is intended to let one operator track several drones.

The first milestone is already on the calendar: Skyways plans to fly Skyreach for its military and commercial customers as early as December 2026. Production has begun in Austin, Texas, with support from a U.S. Air Force program. One key question is how the aircraft will perform when making repeated deliveries in difficult weather.