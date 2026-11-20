Chinese automaker BYD is entering the charging station business with two major features: a five-minute charge and robotic plug-in.

On November 8, 2026, BYD unveiled its new charging station in the Abu Dhabi desert. With abundant sunshine, photovoltaic panels installed on the roof generate electricity.

FLASH charging in the desert

A car with an 80 kWh battery needs to receive 48 kWh to go from 10% to 70%. To do that in five minutes requires an average power of 576 kW, not including electrical losses.

It is difficult to provide that much power using only the solar panels above a few parking spaces.

BYD has therefore integrated stationary batteries into its installation. They gradually store solar electricity and can quickly supply the stored energy when a vehicle arrives. According to the automaker, the system could operate independently of the power grid. However, the installation’s actual level of autonomy has not been specified.

Robotic charging

But the most unusual feature is something else: a robotic arm plugs in the vehicle in place of the driver.

It locates the charging port using a vision system, opens it and inserts the plug. Sensors measure the forces applied during the movement, helping the robot adjust the connector’s position.

For a car equipped with a compatible automated parking system, the driver can even leave the cabin before the vehicle moves into its charging space.

As for performance, BYD says its FLASH Charging fast-charging technology can take a battery from 10% to 70% in five minutes. Nine minutes is said to be enough to reach 97%, starting from 10%.

The automaker plans to have 6,000 FLASH Charging stations worldwide by the end of 2027.