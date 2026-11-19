On November 14, 2026, an electric aircraft took off from Binzhou, in China’s Shandong province, with three people on board. Two pilots and a test engineer took part in this first crewed flight. The aircraft, the CE-25A, stayed in the air for 16 minutes and 38 seconds, covering 60.4 km before landing.

This prototype is being developed by COMAC, a Chinese aircraft manufacturer also involved in building conventional airliners. Its distinctive feature is immediately apparent: instead of jet engines under the wings, it uses several small propellers driven by electric motors. These are distributed along the wings to provide propulsion.

In practical terms, the CE-25A is designed for routes between relatively nearby cities. Its manufacturer gives a cruising speed of 300 km/h, an altitude of 2,400 meters and a range of 400 km. It could carry up to 19 passengers, with a maximum takeoff weight of 10 tonnes.

The November test confirms a milestone in the test program, but does not yet prove that an aircraft carrying passengers could make a commercial flight of 400 km.

Before carrying people, the aircraft had already completed 19 autonomous, uncrewed flights. These tests were used to check its flight behavior and the operation of its equipment. Its first uncrewed flight took place on February 2, 2026, according to information reported by China’s civil aviation authority.

The project brings together several partners, including battery manufacturer CATL and Shanghai Jiao Tong University. Using batteries makes it possible to fly without fuel. However, it requires carrying a sufficiently large energy reserve, which presents a weight challenge for electric aircraft.

One more step remains before passenger transport can be considered: certification. China’s civil aviation authority has agreed to review the type certificate application filed by COMAC. This process is intended to establish that the aircraft meets the safety requirements for its category.

No date for the start of commercial service has been confirmed in the announcements reviewed. The next tests will need to verify the claimed performance under conditions representative of the intended operation, beyond this first 60.4 km crewed flight.