Its name is Capotauro. Spotted in images from the James Webb Space Telescope, this object intrigued astronomers with its very distinctive light. An initial interpretation placed it in an era when the Universe was only about 100 million years old. If this possibility had been confirmed, it would have ranked among the oldest galaxies ever observed.

A team led by F.-Y. F. Liu of the University of Edinburgh compared observations taken approximately three and a half years apart. The first dated from December 2022, and the later ones from June 2026. One detail then changed the entire story.

Artist's impression of a reddish brown dwarf with bright cloudy bands, against a starry sky.

Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech.

Capotauro had moved relative to the objects used as reference points in the images. The measured shift is tiny, far smaller than what the eye could distinguish in the sky. Yet the researchers confirmed it by comparing its position with that of 68 reference sources. A galaxy that distant would not have shown this apparent motion.

It is actually a nearby object located in our own galaxy.

But how can a distant galaxy be confused with an object located in our own Milky Way? James Webb observes, among other things, light invisible to our eyes: infrared light. A very distant object can display a distinctive type of light in these images. A very cold, much closer celestial body can produce a similar result (see the chapter at the end of the article).

The newly identified object is a brown dwarf. It is a body formed in a way similar to a star, but too lightweight to sustain for long the reactions that make the Sun shine. A brown dwarf mainly emits heat, which explains why an infrared-sensitive telescope can detect it.

The measurements indicate a temperature close to 77 °C. That may feel hot to the touch, but it is very cold for a celestial body. The estimated distance reaches approximately 2,400 light-years. Capotauro would thus be one of the most distant brown dwarfs of this type ever detected.

This distance nevertheless remains an estimate, obtained by comparing its light with that of objects already known. The observed motion still makes it possible to rule out the hypothesis of a distant galaxy, without precisely determining all its characteristics.

A new series of observations could make it possible to measure its distance directly. By tracking its change in position as the telescope's viewpoint shifts, astronomers could locate Capotauro more accurately. The same method will also help verify other objects presented as galaxies from the early Universe.