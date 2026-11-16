🪐 A Cold Lava Planet?

A rocky planet heated enough to melt its surface is nevertheless much colder than expected, probably revealing the presence of an atmosphere.

HD 3167 b is located about 154 light-years from Earth. This super-Earth, larger than our planet but smaller than Neptune, orbits so close to its star that it completes an orbit in less than a day. Its illuminated side therefore receives an enormous amount of energy.

Artist’s view of a hot super-Earth whose surface could contain molten rock.

Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech, public domain.

At this distance, astronomers expected to find a scorching world almost devoid of an atmosphere. A rocky surface directly exposed to the star’s radiation should accumulate a great deal of heat during the day. Yet the James Webb Space Telescope measured a daytime temperature lower than predicted for such a scenario.

The researchers observed the planet as it passed behind its star. During this brief disappearance, the system’s total light decreases slightly. By comparing the signal before and during the eclipse, astronomers can isolate the faint thermal emission coming from the planet itself.

This measurement indicates a temperature of about 1,400 °C on the illuminated side. That is hot enough to keep some rocks molten, but significantly cooler than expected for a bare surface receiving so much light. HD 3167 b is thus becoming one of the coldest lava worlds studied in this way.

Artistic comparison of the four known planets in the HD 3167 system with Earth. HD 3167 b is the planet closest to its star.

Credit: Phoenix7777, CC BY 3.0.

An atmosphere provides one possible explanation. It can transport some of the heat from the illuminated side to the night side and alter the amount of energy escaping into space. Certain gases or clouds can also change how the planet absorbs and re-emits radiation.

Current data do not yet make it possible to determine the precise composition of this envelope. The researchers are considering, in particular, an atmosphere originating from the planet’s own materials. At such temperatures, substances from a magma ocean can enter gaseous form and feed the air above it.

The discovery is also relevant to the history of rocky planets. Early Earth experienced periods when its surface was largely molten and its atmosphere interacted intensely with magma. HD 3167 b therefore offers an opportunity to observe today certain physical processes that are difficult to reconstruct on our own planet.

New observations with James Webb will be able to measure the temperature at different points in the orbit and search for chemical signatures. They will test whether an atmosphere truly transports heat around the planet and identify the gases capable of persisting above this ocean of molten rock.