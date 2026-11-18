A huge part of our planet's history seems to have disappeared, and researchers believe they have found the cause of this loss.

In rocks, layers often accumulate over time. The oldest are generally found beneath more recent layers. They preserve traces of past landscapes, seas and sometimes living things. But in some places, this sequence contains a spectacular gap. Very old rocks lie directly against much younger layers.

The Great Unconformity in the Grand Canyon, Arizona: ancient rocks are overlain by much more recent sedimentary layers.

Credit: brewbooks / Wikimedia Commons, see the file's license.

The Grand Canyon in the United States offers a famous example. There, layers deposited about 540 million years ago can be seen in contact with much older rocks. Between the two, hundreds of millions of years are missing, and in some cases more than a billion years. Geologists call this interruption the “Great Unconformity.”

How can such a long period disappear? The rocks did not simply form and then vanish.

A team of researchers from the University of Wollongong in Australia explored a possibility far beneath our feet. Beneath Earth's crust lies an immense thickness of hot rock: the mantle. This material deforms and moves extremely slowly. These movements can cause vast portions of continents to rise or sink over millions of years.

The researchers reconstructed these movements using computer simulations. Their results indicate that several ancient continental regions were gradually uplifted. Exposed at higher elevations, their rocks then underwent prolonged erosion. Glaciers in particular may have removed substantial thicknesses of terrain.

Then the movement may have reversed. The continents would have begun to sink, allowing the sea to cover surfaces that had already been heavily eroded. New deposits would have accumulated on top. This mechanism would explain why very young rocks lie directly on much older rocks, without the expected intermediate layers.

Another interesting point: the simulations reproduce this scenario in several regions where this “disappearance” is known, notably in North America, northern Europe and northern China.

The researchers still need to determine how much of this disappearance is due to Earth's deep movements and how much is due to glaciers.