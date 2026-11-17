The heatwaves we have recently experienced could seem short compared with some of tomorrow's heatwaves.

In recent years, heat episodes have already disrupted the daily lives of millions of people. Yet a new study shows that their records could be widely surpassed over the course of this century. And it is not just a matter of higher temperatures: some periods of heat could continue for several months.

To understand this risk, an international team studied 22 exceptional heatwaves that occurred between 2010 and 2023. They affected Europe, Australia, China and several regions of Africa in particular. The researchers then compared these events with the results of climate simulations extending to 2100.

A heatwave is not limited to the day when the thermometer displays its highest value. Its duration also matters, as do the area affected and the amount of heat accumulated over the days. Less intense but persistent heat can therefore place a heavy burden on residents, crops and infrastructure.

It is precisely this accumulation that concerns researchers. In scenarios where greenhouse gas emissions remain high, simulations produce episodes that are much longer and more widespread than those recently observed.

In Europe, the models show episodes that could stretch over several months. Scientists refer to periods during which temperatures remain above the region's usual thresholds for an extended time.

In other words, the danger does not depend solely on the peak of the heat. When temperatures remain abnormally high, buildings have less time to cool down. Excess consumption of water and electricity can also continue for longer.