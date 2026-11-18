A treatment for certain types of hypertension could continue to work long after the last dose.

For many people, excessively high blood pressure requires medication taken regularly. But not all cases of hypertension have the same cause. A team led by Queen Mary University of London observed lasting improvement in patients with a particular form linked to excessive production of a hormone.

Measuring a patient's blood pressure.

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This hormone, called aldosterone, normally helps the kidneys regulate the amount of salt retained in the body. When too much of it is produced, the kidneys retain more salt and water. The pressure exerted by the blood on the artery walls then increases. This condition is called primary aldosteronism.

It is thought to be involved in around 5 to 10% of cases of hypertension. In some people, small noncancerous nodules in the glands located above the kidneys produce too much aldosterone. Surgery can sometimes remove this source, but it is not suitable for every situation.

The researchers studied another approach: slowing the production of this hormone for several months with a medication. The treatment acts on a substance the body needs to produce aldosterone. Fourteen patients, monitored at eight U.S. centers, had received this class of medication for six to twelve months.

The most surprising finding appeared after treatment was stopped. During checkups conducted up to two years later, a blood marker of excessive aldosterone production remained about 99% below its initial value. Blood pressure had also fallen, on average, by about 25 mmHg for the upper reading.

Nearly one-quarter of the participants even had normal blood pressure without any other antihypertensive medication. However, the results concern a small group, with follow-ups carried out as part of routine care, and do not apply to other causes of hypertension.

Why might the effect last? Earlier experiments in mice had shown that eliminating a mechanism necessary for aldosterone production led to the disappearance of some hormone-producing cells. The researchers wonder whether prolonged drug-induced blockade could cause a similar change in humans. This explanation remains to be demonstrated.

A larger clinical trial, called ELIXIR, will now test how long this improvement lasts. It will also include examinations to observe the glands involved and investigate what happens to the hormone-producing cells.