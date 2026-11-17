The Red Planet seems inhospitable today: its air is very thin, its soil is dry, and cold dominates. Yet scientists wonder whether pockets of very salty water could exist underground. Such places could provide a habitat for microscopic organisms, far from the harsh conditions on the surface.

To explore this possibility, researchers led by the University of Florida chose a terrestrial microbe called Haloferax volcanii. It belongs to a group called archaea, microscopic organisms distinct from bacteria. This one particularly thrives in very salty environments, making it an interesting candidate for experiments.

The planet Mars.

Wikimedia image

The team placed it for 160 days in a very low-pressure, oxygen-free environment with water about seven times saltier than seawater. The researchers provided it with certain chemical substances present or hypothesized to exist on Mars. Despite these conditions, the microbes continued to reproduce, but more slowly than at Earth's atmospheric pressure.

The important detail is this: staying alive does not necessarily mean being able to grow and multiply. The scientists therefore compared several cultures. Without the necessary chemical substances, the organisms remained alive, but their growth was not measurable. With these substances, they resumed their activity.

These microbes do not need to use oxygen as we do to draw energy from their environment. They can exploit other compounds, including nitrates and perchlorates. These are chemical substances that allow them to continue certain reactions essential to their functioning.

The researchers also observed groups of cells forming dense layers, called biofilms. These clusters could help retain water around the organisms. During the experiment, the cultures indeed lost very little water, despite the low pressure imposed.

However, this experiment did not truly reproduce the entire Martian subsurface. The cultures were kept at around 21 °C, well above Mars's usual temperatures. They also received nutrients supplied in the laboratory. And the pockets of liquid water corresponding to the scenario studied have not been confirmed on this planet.

These results nevertheless provide a concrete lead for future missions: to look not only for traces of ancient organisms, but also for signs of current biological activity beneath the surface. They will also help scientists consider the precautions needed to avoid introducing microbes from Earth.