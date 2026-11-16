🦋 These moths repel predators with... their genitals

Some moths have an unexpected defense against bats: their genitals.

At night, many bats hunt without needing to see their prey precisely. They emit very high-pitched calls and listen to the echoes reflected by insects. This system, called echolocation, allows them to locate a moth in midair and track its movements.

A convolvulus hawk-moth (Agrius convolvuli) photographed in flight in Bulgaria.

Credit: Charles J. Sharp / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.

But several moths in the hawk-moth family do not remain silent when threatened. Males can produce their own ultrasound. These emissions could interfere with bats' ability to locate them, or startle the bats at the moment of attack.

Tiny structures associated with the genitals rub against certain parts of the abdomen. This friction creates vibrations that become ultrasound. It is therefore a mechanical sound.

To understand how this defense developed, Paul Masonick and his colleagues studied hawk-moths from many species. In particular, they observed their reactions to recordings of hunting bats. They also gently manipulated some insects to reproduce contact with a predator.

The team examined the structures of males from 124 species and compared the relationships among 310 species. Three ways of producing sounds emerged. Depending on the moth, small scales rub against other scales, tiny spines, or rounded ridges. The resulting sounds differ according to the mechanism.

Another discovery: this protection does not appear to come from a single ancestor that passed it on to all its descendants. The analyses indicate that it may have appeared independently several times, up to seven, over the past roughly 30 million years. Distantly related moths therefore found a similar response to the same threat.

All these emissions probably do not serve the same purpose. In species capable of hearing bats, some sounds have more characteristics likely to disrupt their ability to locate prey. Other moths, lacking hearing organs, also emit ultrasound, but when they are touched. These sounds may instead startle an attacker or resemble warnings emitted by other insects.

The actual effectiveness of each type of sound during a hunt remains to be determined. Recordings and examination of the insects make it possible to distinguish their defensive mechanisms, but not to prove that all of them jam the bats' sonar. Controlled encounters with bats would make it possible to measure precisely which ones improve the chances of escape.