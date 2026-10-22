🍄 Mushrooms make salt taste up to 70% saltier... without adding salt!

A small molecule derived from a mushroom could help us eat less salt without sacrificing flavor.

When salt is reduced in a recipe, the difference is often noticeable from the very first bite. This is one reason manufacturers are looking for new ways to enhance the sensation of saltiness without increasing the amount of sodium.

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Researchers studied an edible mushroom, Hypsizygus marmoreus, widely cultivated in Asia. They extracted proteins from it, then searched among their fragments for small molecules called peptides. These fragments can affect taste, even at very low concentrations.

After an initial screening of several thousand candidates, the team produced five peptides for testing. They were added to saltwater solutions. Tasters compared the samples, while a device called an “electronic tongue” analyzed their properties.

Three molecules produced an interesting effect. The most effective increased the intensity of the salty taste measured under the experimental conditions by 70.59%. The other two also enhanced this sensation, without adding any extra salt.

The sensation also lasted longer. The researchers believe that the peptides could act on certain mechanisms used by our tongues to detect saltiness. Computer simulations support this hypothesis, but they are not enough to precisely demonstrate what happens in the mouth.

The researchers studied isolated molecules, not an entire mushroom added to a meal. They mainly tested simple solutions, which are very different from a soup or a cooked dish.

Nor should a 70% increase in the sensation of saltiness be confused with a potentially massive reduction in salt in foods. The latter question was not measured. It remains to be seen how much sodium could actually be removed from foods while preserving their flavor.

If the next trials are successful, these molecules could contribute to new seasonings. The researchers will still need to verify how they behave in real foods, their stability during preparation, and their safety before everyday use.