💍 A ring found in the sea depicts one of the Seven Wonders of the World

A small bronze ring has revealed a rare image of the Lighthouse of Alexandria, one of the Seven Wonders of the ancient world.

Underwater archaeologists discovered it in the harbor of Alexandria, Egypt. The jewel was found among the ruins of Antirhodos, an ancient island where a royal palace once stood. This district, once at the heart of the city, now lies underwater.

The object bears a depiction of the famous lighthouse. Built in Antiquity to help ships find the harbor entrance, this immense monument disappeared several centuries ago. We know what it looked like mainly from texts and ancient coins.

According to the team led by archaeologist Franck Goddio, this is the first known signet ring bearing this design. Its depiction of the lighthouse resembles that found on certain coins dating from the second century AD. However, this resemblance does not make it possible to determine the ring's age with certainty.

Why engrave such a monument on a piece of jewelry? At the time, a signet ring could be used to place a mark on a document by pressing its design into a soft material. The motif made it possible to identify a person or an official role. But researchers still do not know who owned the object.

The discovery is also interesting because of its location. Antirhodos was part of Alexandria's royal district. The geographer Strabo described its palace during his journey through Egypt, at the end of the first century BC. Official buildings probably operated there during several periods. Franck Goddio believes that some administrative activities related to the lighthouse may have taken place on the island.

Depiction of the Lighthouse of Alexandria

Image Wikimedia

Excavations are continuing across a vast area of the ancient harbor, now submerged. They are bringing to light objects and structures that show how the inhabitants of Alexandria lived.