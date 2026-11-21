After eating a mushroom, some people say they saw dozens, sometimes hundreds, of tiny figures walking around them.

These figures would be only a few centimeters tall. In the accounts, they walk on furniture, move between objects and seem to obey the same rules as the real world. One person even described tiny beings diving into their bowl of soup. Yet no one else can see them: they are hallucinations.

Lanmaoa asiatica is a popular edible mushroom species in Yunnan that causes Lilliputian hallucinations when insufficiently cooked. Locals call it Jian shou quing, meaning “turns blue in the hand,” in reference to its rapid color changes when touched.

Credit: Colin Domanauer/NHMU

Accounts of this kind have existed for decades. They have been collected notably in southwestern China and in a mountainous region of the Philippines. Locals spoke of mushrooms consumed in the area, but scientists did not know whether they were the same species.

A team from the University of Utah went there to collect specimens. By comparing their DNA, they discovered that the mushrooms associated with the Chinese and Philippine accounts did indeed belong to the same species: Lanmaoa asiatica. This strengthens the idea that a biological effect, rather than a simple cultural tradition, could explain the similarity between the accounts.

This mushroom is sold at some markets in Yunnan, China. Reports of hallucinations mainly concern preparations that were insufficiently cooked. Eating it can cause poisoning and should obviously not be attempted in pursuit of these visions.

The researchers wanted to understand what substance could cause such a peculiar effect. They searched for known hallucinogenic compounds, particularly psilocybin, which is found in some other mushrooms. They did not find any in their analyses.

The mystery therefore remains unsolved. Lanmaoa asiatica could contain a previously unknown molecule capable of altering the way the brain constructs the images we believe we see. But this substance has not yet been identified, and the accounts have not been reproduced in controlled experiments.

Scientists are now working to isolate the molecules responsible. Understanding this effect could also help them study similar hallucinations observed in certain diseases. For now, this mushroom mainly raises one question: why do people thousands of miles apart report seeing such similar tiny beings?