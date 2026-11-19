In southern Peru, at the Jauranga site, archaeologists studied the remains of two very young girls buried together in a ceramic vessel. The tomb belongs to the Nazca culture, which was present in the region long before the arrival of Europeans. One of the two skulls had a particularly unusual shape.

Instead of two eye sockets, the researchers found just one, in the middle of the face. Several of the nasal bones were also missing. This malformation is called cyclopia. It occurs when the brain and face do not separate normally early in pregnancy.

Selected cranial and postcranial elements illustrating the morphological features observed in individual JA13A

But why was this child born this way? Examining the bones alone could not provide an answer. The team therefore analyzed ancient DNA collected from the remains, then compared the results with those from other people who lived in South America in the past.

The answer lay in her chromosomes, the structures that contain our genetic information. Usually, each person has two copies of chromosome 13. In this little girl, the researchers identified three: an abnormality called trisomy 13, which can cause severe developmental problems.

Cyclopia is extremely rare, occurring in about one in every 100,000 births. Affected children usually die before or shortly after birth. Yet some dental evidence in this girl is consistent with development over several months after birth. Her bones, however, point to a much earlier death.

Because the condition may have altered the growth of her teeth and bones, the scientists cannot determine precisely how long the child lived. It would therefore be unwise to claim that she survived for several months or to infer that she received special care.

Another detail stands out: her burial is consistent with known Nasca funerary practices for young children. The two little girls were laid to rest in the same vessel, with no additional grave goods. Genetic analysis indicates, however, that they did not have the same mother.

One mystery remains that genetics cannot solve: why were these two children buried together?