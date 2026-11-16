🐙 How octopuses squeeze through holes far smaller than their bodies

An octopus can pass through an opening that seems far too small for its body, but the way it does so holds a surprise.

To understand this feat, researchers observed octopuses in aquariums separated by a transparent partition. The partition had a hole allowing them to reach the other side. The animals were filmed during their attempts. The team wanted to find out how they coordinated their eight arms and bodies to overcome this obstacle.

Close-up view of an octopus.

Jeffry Surianto · Pexels

Unlike us, octopuses have no skeleton. Their arms and the large pouch behind their heads, called the mantle, can deform considerably. By contrast, some parts of their heads are protected by cartilage, which is more rigid than the rest of the body.

The researchers therefore compared the width of the holes with the distance between the animals' eyes, a more rigid measurement. They studied three young common octopuses, followed by four Caribbean reef octopuses, another species.

When faced with a relatively wide passage, the common octopus begins by inserting one arm to explore the other side. Several other arms follow. Then two arms that have already passed grip the wall with their suckers. By stiffening and pushing, they pull the rest of the animal through the hole. The maneuver can take about twenty seconds.

But when the opening becomes narrower, the method changes. The octopus no longer tries to pass its remaining arms and mantle through together. It first sends the remaining arms across, then compresses and moves its head and mantle separately. In other words, it adds a step to overcome a more difficult obstacle.

Not all the octopuses observed reacted in the same way. The Caribbean reef octopuses did not try to pass through the tightest holes. When they could choose between several openings, they sometimes examined the smallest one before taking the larger one. Scientists therefore cannot generalize a single method to all species.

These observations are still based on a small number of animals. Nevertheless, they make it possible to describe precisely movements that were previously poorly understood. The researchers now hope to use them to design soft robots capable of moving through rubble.