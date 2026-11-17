Above Antarctica, the ozone layer experienced a surprisingly large loss in 2026.

This “hole” is a region where ozone becomes much less abundant, several dozen kilometers above the ground. This gas absorbs some of the Sun’s ultraviolet rays, which can notably damage the skin and eyes.

Between September 7 and October 13, the depleted area covered an average of 25 million km². That is about two and a half times the area of Europe. On September 18, it even reached 27.1 million km². According to NASA and NOAA, this season ranks seventh among the largest recorded over the past 48 years.

Size and shape of the ozone hole on September 18, 2026, the day it reached its maximum annual extent. Scientists define the ozone hole as the area where ozone concentrations fall below the historical threshold of 220 Dobson units.

Image: NOAA/NASA/Lauren Dauphin

Why was the area so large, even though the ozone layer is gradually recovering? This year, powerful winds trapped very cold air around Antarctica. This vortex, known as the polar vortex, persisted under conditions favorable to ozone destruction. Atmospheric movements that usually disrupt it were particularly weak.

The cold plays an indirect role. It encourages the formation of very high-altitude clouds, where chemical substances can become especially aggressive toward ozone. They come mainly from old gases used in refrigerators, air conditioners, and some aerosols. The chlorine they release then contributes to the disappearance of this protective gas.

Researchers also measure how much ozone remains above a given location. At the South Pole, the minimum recorded on October 17 was 105 Dobson units, compared with 92 during the 2006 record. The 2026 hole was therefore very large, but less deep than some previous ones.

These results are not based solely on images taken from space. Satellites track the evolution of ozone, while balloons equipped with instruments rise through the atmosphere above the South Pole. Together, these measurements make it possible to distinguish an unusual meteorological year from lasting degradation of this protective layer that sustains life.

The good news lies in the chemicals themselves. Since the international Montreal Protocol, signed in 1987, their use has declined sharply. According to measurements presented by NOAA, the amount of chlorine from these substances in the upper Antarctic atmosphere has fallen by about one-third from its peak levels. Without this decrease, the hole could have been even larger this year.

Gases already released can persist for decades, and old equipment may still release them. Repairing the ozone layer therefore takes time. Scientists estimate that, above Antarctica, it could return to its pre-1980 condition in the 2070s. Future observations will make it possible to track this evolution, year after year.