A vast region of the Pacific appears to be changing color, and plastic waste could be partly responsible.

In the middle of the North Pacific, ocean currents have long brought together waste from many countries. This area is often nicknamed the “plastic continent.” The pieces are scattered across a vast expanse of water.

View beneath the surface.

Pixabay illustrative image

Among them are tiny fragments called microplastics. Some come from bottles, nets or other objects that gradually break down. Their small size makes them difficult to detect, even with satellites capable of monitoring the oceans.

Researchers from the University of Bergen in Norway therefore studied something else: the light reflected by the sea. By comparing three sets of satellite observations made between 2002 and 2022, they found that some waters in this region reflected more blue and green light. This change also appears in nearby areas.

Why this difference? The color of the sea depends on what the water contains. Tiny plant-like organisms living there, for example, absorb certain colors of light. Dissolved substances can also alter its appearance. Plastic fragments, meanwhile, scatter light in a different way.

Schematic map of North Pacific currents and the two major marine debris accumulation zones, east of Japan and between Hawaii and California.

Credit: NOAA / Wikimedia Commons, public domain.

The team reproduced these phenomena using computer simulations. They tested several possible compositions of the water, with or without plastic particles. The result is interesting: the simultaneous increase in blue and green appeared in 13% of simulations containing plastic, compared with 3% when only natural changes were taken into account.

A change in marine life could also contribute to this color. The three data series do not, moreover, indicate exactly the same magnitude of the phenomenon. It would therefore be premature to attribute all of this change to pollution.

This distinction matters for understanding what satellites actually measure. They record light reflected by the water, not a photograph of every piece of waste. Their value would instead be to identify regions where very small particles might accumulate, before sending scientific teams there.

The next verification will therefore have to take place at sea. The researchers want to compare the color measured from space with water samples, counting the particles present. This work would show whether the method can track the evolution of microplastics over long distances.