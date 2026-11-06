🦐 Why does the pistol shrimp wear a helmet?

The pistol shrimp gets its name from the spectacular snap of its large claw. When it closes very quickly, it creates a tiny bubble in the water. The bubble collapses almost immediately and releases a sudden pressure wave, forming a shock wave. The animal can use it to attack prey or drive away another shrimp. It can also become a victim of its own shock waves.

A pistol shrimp, with its oversized claw

Image Wikimedia

A kind of transparent visor covers its eyes and part of its head. It is part of its shell and resembles a small helmet. Earlier experiments showed that it dampens shock waves. The water beneath this protective layer can in particular escape forward and carry away some of their energy.

But how can we know whether this protection actually prevents problems for the animal? A shock wave can disrupt nerve tissue, which helps control movement and navigate.

In a study published on October 29, 2026, researchers exposed shrimp to shock waves. They then observed them as they attempted to reach a shelter. Some had retained their natural visors, while others had been deprived of them. By comparing their paths, the team sought to measure the effects of the shock on their orientation.

The difference is clear. After exposure, shrimp without visors move more slowly and cover more distance. Their paths also include more detours. Those that still have their helmets reach their shelter by more direct routes. So the researchers are not measuring the shock itself here, but its consequences for behavior.

One might think that removing the visor simply impairs the shrimp's vision. However, another study had already examined this possibility. In 2025, the researchers found no notable difference in vision between animals with and without visors. This supports the idea that the detours observed after the shocks result from disrupted orientation.

How this helmet works is also of interest to research into protection against explosions. In February 2026, another team studied its mechanical properties and conducted computer simulations. These calculations indicate that the visor reduces the forces exerted on nerve tissue. Designing human helmets inspired by this structure remains a research avenue for now.