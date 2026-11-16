♻️ Polluted water, an unlikely source of raw materials

Difficult-to-treat polluted water could now be used to produce two useful products at the same time.

The process concerns industrial discharges containing alcohols, particularly methanol. Researchers used it as a starting material. Their system transforms methanol into sodium formate while producing high-purity hydrogen.

Wastewater discharge

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To do this, they simply used electricity. On one side, the methanol in the water gradually loses hydrogen and becomes formate. On the other, a reaction produces gaseous hydrogen. Electricity therefore makes it possible to treat a pollutant while recovering products that may have industrial value.

The sodium formate obtained is not merely a residue of this transformation. The researchers indicate that it reaches industrial quality after purification.

The device also stands out because there is no membrane between the areas where the reactions take place. These membranes are usually used to separate certain chemical species. In wastewater containing numerous substances, however, they can become clogged and lose efficiency. Their removal therefore eliminates a component particularly vulnerable to deposits during prolonged treatment.

The researchers did not limit themselves to water prepared in the laboratory. They tested their system with actual wastewater from an activity involving methanol produced from coal. About 85% of the methanol was converted into formate. The device also operated continuously for 2,000 hours, or more than 83 days.

The transition to an industrial installation remains to be confirmed for now. The composition of wastewater can vary from site to site and disrupt the reactions or purification. The researchers nevertheless studied the scale-up and the economic interest of the process. Future tests could notably determine how it performs with other alcohol-rich discharges.