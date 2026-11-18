Tiny dust particles that fell to Earth may have preserved traces of very ancient water from the outer reaches of the Solar System.

Beyond Neptune stretches a vast region populated by small icy bodies: the Kuiper belt. These objects are so far from the Sun that studying them remains difficult. Yet some shed tiny fragments that eventually travel toward regions near Earth.

Artist's view of the Kuiper belt, populated by numerous small icy bodies beyond Neptune.

Credit: ESO/M. Kornmesser.

A team led by Lindsay Keller of NASA's Johnson Space Center studied twelve of these grains. They measure only a few hundredths of a millimeter across. Specialized aircraft collected them high in the atmosphere, before they could mix with dust from the ground.

How can researchers determine where particles this small came from? The scientists examined the traces left in their minerals by fast particles emitted by the Sun. The more numerous these marks are, the longer the particles may have spent in space. Their abundance is consistent with a journey from very distant regions, possibly the Kuiper belt.

The contents of these grains hold another surprise: several contain minerals that were transformed by water. This means their parent bodies probably once experienced conditions that allowed ice to melt and react with rocks. Today, these objects are mostly frozen.

But the most interesting clue lies in the oxygen within these minerals. This element naturally exists in several forms that differ slightly in mass. The scientists measured unusual proportions of its heaviest forms. These proportions make it possible to recover part of the chemical signature of the water that transformed the rocks.

In terms of its oxygen composition, this water does not resemble the water found in regions closer to the Sun. The researchers see this as evidence of a water reservoir that has remained largely separate from the materials of the inner Solar System since its beginnings, about 4.5 billion years ago.

It remains to be determined whether this signature can be found in more dust particles. The study covers only twelve grains, and their exact origins cannot be traced individually. Further analyses could clarify which distant regions preserved this water and how it formed.