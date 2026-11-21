Researchers studied a region of the brain called the insula. It is hidden beneath the folds of the cortex and plays a role in how we perceive the body: pain, heat, sensations in the stomach or emotions. Until now, scientists knew how important it was without fully understanding how its different parts shared these tasks.

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The study involved 87 patients being treated for epilepsy. Doctors had already placed electrodes in their brains to locate the origin of their seizures. The researchers used this equipment without implanting any new devices for the experiment. In 50 participants, they notably sent weak electrical impulses to different parts of the insula.

The results were sometimes very concrete. Depending on the area stimulated, a person might feel pain in a part of the body, a sensation of heat, numbness or tingling. Others described nausea, dizziness or a strange feeling inside the stomach. These sensations appeared without the corresponding part of the body being directly touched.

By combining these responses with other measurements of brain activity, the researchers distinguished four main areas. At the back, one is mainly linked to pain and temperature. Another receives sensations from several parts of the body. Farther forward, a third is associated with internal sensations, particularly those from the stomach, as well as anxiety.

The fourth area, located at the very front, held a surprise. Stimulating it generally produced no identifiable sensation. Yet it became active during exercises in which participants had to notice an important event or change the way they acted.

The researchers also studied the electrical exchanges between these different regions. The area farthest forward appears to exert a significant influence on the others, with connections to parts of the brain involved in attention and decision-making. This could help explain why our thoughts and emotional state can alter how we experience pain.

This map could help scientists understand certain persistent pains, as well as disorders in which the brain misinterprets signals sent by the body.