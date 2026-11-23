In a laboratory, researchers spun a tiny magnetized sphere at 138 million revolutions per minute. That is 2.3 million revolutions every second.

The sphere is about 60 micrometers in diameter, smaller than the thickness of many human hairs. At this scale, the slightest friction can disrupt an experiment.

Fictional illustrative image

To avoid this problem, the team placed the sphere above a lead support cooled to about −269 °C. At this temperature, lead becomes superconducting: it repels certain magnetic fields. This property keeps the small magnet suspended, without touching the support. The sphere can therefore spin without rubbing against a mechanical part.

But how do you set such a tiny object spinning? The scientists use electric coils to produce a magnetic field that drives the sphere. A highly sensitive device then tracks its movements. By adjusting the field, they can speed up or slow down its rotation without needing an axle or a conventional motor.

The sphere responds to almost imperceptible disturbances. Even in a chamber from which most of the air has been removed, the few gas molecules that remain can slow its rotation. The more molecules there are, the greater the slowdown. This relationship makes it possible to measure extraordinarily low pressures.

The research team has already tested this use as a pressure sensor at very low temperatures. It could be useful in scientific facilities where researchers seek to maintain an extremely high vacuum. This is the case, for example, in some quantum experiments, which are highly sensitive to collisions with gas molecules.

The researchers are also considering this experiment as a dark matter detector. Astronomers infer the existence of this matter from its gravitational effects, but it has never been identified directly. Some hypotheses predict particles capable of producing extremely weak effects on electrons. A highly sensitive magnet could help search for traces of them.