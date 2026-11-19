Exam periods leave an unexpected trace in university pipelines.

Student stress is usually measured with questionnaires or interviews. Australian researchers chose another method: analyzing the water leaving university buildings. Their results, published in the journal Nature Water, show that certain biological changes can be detected across an entire campus.

Students taking an exam.

Andy Barbour · Pexels

The idea is based on a simple phenomenon. Our bodies release naturally produced substances into urine, along with traces of medications and consumed beverages. Some of these substances end up in the sewers. By sampling the water at a collection point, scientists can observe collective trends without asking every individual for a sample.

The University of Queensland team studied samples collected in 2022 on an Australian campus attended by around 30,000 people. It compared teaching weeks with exam periods. To check that the variations did not simply affect the whole city, it also analyzed wastewater from a neighboring area with around 120,000 residents.

The clearest signal concerned a substance called 8-OHG. It appears in particular when certain molecules in our cells undergo damage linked to chemical reactions. Researchers use it as an indicator of oxidative stress, a biological phenomenon that can accompany various forms of strain experienced by the body.

During exams, the amount of this indicator increased more on the campus than in the comparison area. A second indicator changed in the same direction, but the evidence was less robust.

The researchers also looked for traces of several antidepressants. Some increased during exams.

Surprisingly, traces associated with caffeine decreased compared with the control area. It would therefore be misleading to conclude directly from wastewater that students drink more coffee when studying. Measurements can also vary as campus attendance changes during this period.

This method has one important limitation: the toilets are also used by teachers, employees, and visitors.