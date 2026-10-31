🔭 A simple test camera reveals a nebula 3,700 light-years away

A simple test camera photographed a region where stars are forming, 3,700 light-years from Earth.

The image unveiled on October 22 by the Vera C. Rubin Observatory shows the head of the Seagull Nebula. In the sky, this immense region of gas and dust forms a bird with outstretched wings. The photograph shows only part of this structure, but it reveals pink clouds, blue reflections, and large dark areas.

The Seagull Nebula viewed by the Vera C. Rubin Observatory's test camera

The most surprising thing is that this image was not taken by the observatory's immense scientific camera. It came from ComCam, a temporary camera installed to check that the telescope and its software were working properly. With its 144 million pixels, it remains much more modest than the main camera, which has 3.2 billion.

The observations actually date back to autumn 2024. They were carried out during the telescope's first tests in Chile. The new development in October 2026 is therefore the publication of this image.

What exactly are we seeing? The pink regions are vast clouds of hydrogen, a gas that is very abundant in the Universe. Inside these clouds, matter sometimes gathers until it forms new stars. The most massive ones produce highly energetic light that makes the gas around them glow.

The blue hues have a different origin. They come from dust that reflects the light of nearby young stars. As for the black areas, they correspond to denser matter that blocks some of the light. Together, these colors show how stars gradually transform the cloud where they were born.

One detail catches the eye: at the top of a dark ridge lies HD 53367, a group of three young, massive stars. It marks what looks like the Seagull's blue eye. Their radiation helps illuminate and shape the surrounding gas.

This photograph was initially used to prepare the observatory for its real work. During seven weeks of testing, ComCam took about 16,000 images. These images helped the teams check the instruments and correct the software responsible for processing the data.

Today, the main camera has taken over to regularly observe the southern sky. But this old test photograph remains, according to the observatory, one of the most detailed views of the Seagull's head. A fine demonstration of what the telescope could already see even before the start of its major observations.